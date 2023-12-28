Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    Ritzy Ski Resort Sues Fashion Brand Over Slope-Invading Influencers

    A luxury skiwear brand won’t stop sending its models to do unauthorized photoshoots on the slopes of a Colorado resort—and now the company that owns the resort is fighting back with a federal lawsuit.

    Aspen Skiing Company, the owner of Aspen Snowmass known locally as SkiCo, filed suit against the London-based clothing company Perfect Moment last week, claiming that the brand is attempting to appropriate its “world-renowned reputation and goodwill by intentionally and falsely” aligning itself with the resort, its trademarks, and its exclusive mountaintop experience known as Beach Club.

    The lawsuit alleges trademark infringement, false association or false endorsement, and unfair competition. It demands a jury trial and punitive damages to be awarded, saying SkiCo has suffered both financial and reputational damages in a battle with Perfect Moment that began back in 2021.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

