Gympie Weir stormwater drain victim: Outdoor adventure-loving mother identified as one of two women who drowned

One of two women who drowned in a dam on Boxing Day has been identified as a mother and outdoor adventurer.

Gympie local Tanya Hehir, 46, was “exploring” a stormwater drain on a footpath alongside the Mary River near the small southeast Queensland town about 2.30pm on Tuesday.

She and two friends, aged 40 and 46, were swept down the drain into the river when a freak storm hit the region.

The surviving woman, 46, suffered moderate injuries but was able to get to the riverbank to call for help.

A massive search was launched for the two missing women in the river, with the group reaching Widgee Crossing, about 5 kilometers away.

The 40-year-old woman’s body was found by whitewater rescuers around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday near the entrance to the drain.

Mrs Hehir’s body was found around midday on Wednesday near the dam.

She was a grandmaster of the region’s Hash House Harriers, a non-competitive international running group, of which she had been a member since 1992.

Her passion for outdoor adventures led her to complete walking, running, and hiking trails, including Kokoda.

