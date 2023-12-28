Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    News

    Palestinian Restaurant Opens in NYC—With a Side of Outrage

    By

    Dec 28, 2023 , , , ,
    Palestinian Restaurant Opens in NYC—With a Side of Outrage

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Between mundane posts on the Ditmas Park, Brooklyn, Facebook page—rental listings, furniture for sale, a woman seeking a cat dermatologist—a battle has erupted over a newly opened Palestinian restaurant whose owners are critical of the Israeli government.

    The restaurant, Ayat, is part of a small chain owned by Ayat Masoud and her husband, Abdul Elenani. The Ditmas Park menu includes a seafood section titled “from the river to the sea,” a controversial slogan that the Anti-Defamation League considers antisemitic and a call for “Israel’s destruction through violent means.”

    One aggrieved Facebook commentator derided the phrase as “openly genocidal.” Many Palestinian advocates, Elenani included, insist that the decades-old slogan is merely a non-violent rallying cry for justice.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Annastacia Palaszczuk enjoys a glass of wine with her shirtless surgeon boyfriend in their luxury beachside apartment after stepping down as Prime Minister.

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Innes National Park: Shark attack near Ethel Beach in South Australia

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Nikki Haley Seemingly Forgets Slavery When Asked to Name Cause of Civil War

    Dec 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Annastacia Palaszczuk enjoys a glass of wine with her shirtless surgeon boyfriend in their luxury beachside apartment after stepping down as Prime Minister.

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Innes National Park: Shark attack near Ethel Beach in South Australia

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Nikki Haley Seemingly Forgets Slavery When Asked to Name Cause of Civil War

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Boebert to Ditch Her Congressional District Amid Plummeting Re-Election Odds

    Dec 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy