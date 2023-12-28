Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    John Oates Has ‘Moved on’ From Hall & Oates Amid Nasty Legal Scrap

    John Oates Has 'Moved on' From Hall & Oates Amid Nasty Legal Scrap

    John Oates has lost that lovin’ feeling. Despite taking pride in the fruits of his decades-long musical partnership with Darryl Hall—and despite their ongoing legal battle—the hitmaker is moving on and looking to the future.

    Hall, 77, filed a bombshell lawsuit against Oates, 75, last month over the latter’s bid to sell his share of their joint venture, Whole Oats Enterprises, without the former’s blessing. Hall was granted a temporary restraining order against Oates as proceedings play out.

    In a recent appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast, Oates acknowledged that no one could ignore “the Hall & Oates catalog of hits and the 50-year career will always trump almost anything that Daryl does on his own or I do on my own.” He added that he was at peace with that, though, “because I’m very proud of that music.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

