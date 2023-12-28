Hunter’s Lonely Vacation: First Son Rejoins Wife and Lawyer in California as Biden Family Heads to St. Croix to Ring in the New Year

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Hunter Biden missed his family’s tropical getaway, staying in California over the holiday period and meeting with his lawyer amid mounting legal problems.

The first son, 53, is in the Golden State as he faces a series of tax-related charges in California over allegations that he failed to pay more than $1.4 million to the IRS.

As Hunter racks up more charges, including lying about his crack addiction when purchasing a gun, he was seen visiting his attorney Kevin Morris’s home on Wednesday.

However, the troubled businessman seemed to find time to relax, as he enjoyed a lunch date with his wife, documentary filmmaker and activist Melissa Cohen.

Hunter Biden, 53, was seen arriving at his lawyer’s home in California on Wednesday, where he stayed for about an hour amid his mounting legal problems.

His wife Melissa Cohen Biden, 36, looked low-key as the two enjoyed lunch together after her meeting with Hunter’s attorney.

While Hunter remained in the United States, President Biden led members of the First Family, including First Lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Natalie (seen together) from Air Force One as they took a vacation on the Caribbean island of St Croix .

Hunter left for California while other members of the First Family escaped from Washington to the Caribbean island of St Croix.

It is unclear why Hunter remained in the United States when his family left for the Virgin Islands, and the 53-year-old potentially avoided leaving the United States amid his legal problems.

On Wednesday, President Biden was seen leaving Air Force One Wednesday afternoon with the First Lady and his granddaughter Natalie, 19, daughter of his late son Beau.

The family will also stay rent-free at the home of Democratic mega-donors Bill and Connie Neville, who made their fortune in the tech industry and attended the White House state dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron.

As Biden takes a break ahead of the politically tumultuous year ahead, Hunter and Cohen were spotted sharing lunch together in the United States.

The couple, who met in 2019 and married after just six days of knowing each other, ate at the Cholada Thai Beach restaurant for almost an hour.

Hunter donned sunglasses and a baseball cap for a low-key look, while his wife wore a gray sweater and was escorted out of the restaurant by the Secret Service in a large black van.

The First Son was escorted from the Cholada Thai Beach restaurant by the secret service after eating there with his wife for more than an hour.

Hunter was accompanied by his wife Melissa Cohen, an activist and documentary filmmaker whom he married in 2019 after knowing him for just six days.

Earlier in the day, Hunter visited his lawyer’s home in California, where Morris was captured in exclusive DailyMail.com footage smoking a pipe from his balcony while Hunter was present earlier this year.

Morris is known as Hunter’s ‘sugar brother’ and reportedly paid $2.8 million of the first son’s tax debts on his behalf.

Morris, 60, was a Hollywood lawyer known for running a prestigious law firm that handled some of the industry’s most high-profile cases and clients.

He negotiated a pair of contracts totaling $1.4 billion for the creators of the satirical cartoon South Park, whom he had met at the Sundance Film Festival in 1994.

Their friendship blossomed and he later won a Tony Award as producer of her hit musical The Book of Mormon.

Hunter arrived for a meeting on Wednesday at the home of his lawyer Kevin Morris, who was captured earlier this year in exclusive DailyMail.com footage smoking from a large hookah on the balcony of his Los Angeles home.

Throughout his career, Morris has represented several Hollywood elites, including Courtney Cox and Mathew McConaughey, as well as television executive Doug Herzog and producer Tom Lassally.

“I don’t have much need for lawyers,” Cox told variety during a launch party for one of the lawyer’s books in 2014, “But If I Do, I Turn to Kevin.”

Morris also allegedly dabbled in underhanded tricks to obtain information from Hunter’s enemies.

The lawyer was accused of lying to get onto the set of My Son Hunter, a film designed to show Biden in the worst possible light with stories about his drug use, partying and allegedly corrupt business dealings.