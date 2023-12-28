Boebert to Ditch Her Congressional District Amid Plummeting Re-Election Odds

Bill Clark/Getty Images

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) announced on Wednesday that she would switch to a different Colorado district in her bid to win a third term in the U.S. House in 2024.

In a Facebook video statement on Wednesday night, Boebert unveiled her plan to jump ship from her native 3rd District, where she eked out a victory by 500 votes last year, to the more GOP-friendly 4th District.

“I did not arrive at this decision easily,” she said. “A lot of prayer, a lot of tough conversations and a lot of perspective convinced me that this is the best way I can continue to fight for Colorado, for the conservative movement and for my children’s future.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.