Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    Nikki Haley Seemingly Forgets Slavery When Asked to Name Cause of Civil War

    Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley steadfastly avoided bringing up slavery when asked during a New Hampshire town hall Wednesday what caused the Civil War—and when confronted by a voter who felt her omission was “astonishing,” she was puzzled by his concerns.

    After an audience member asked her the question, Haley responded sarcastically—“Well don’t come with an easy question or anything”—as if there was no doubt that she would provide an adequate response.

    But that would not be the case for the former governor of South Carolina—the first state to secede from the Union in the lead-up to the Civil War, and home to the site of the war’s first armed engagement.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

