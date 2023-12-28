Annastacia Palaszczuk enjoys a glass of wine with her shirtless surgeon boyfriend in their luxury beachside apartment after stepping down as Prime Minister.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Former Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been seen enjoying her new free time with her partner, prominent surgeon Reza Adib.

Palaszczuk announced he would step down from the Sunshine State’s top job on December 10, after nine years in the role.

Dr. Adib joined her shortly after and the couple shared a meal.

Wearing a white baseball cap, matching white shorts and a casual red T-shirt, Ms Palaszczuk carried two glasses of wine to the balcony overlooking the beach.

The couple was also seen on the balcony that same day. They enjoyed the morning sun on the balcony before Palaszczuk retreated inside to put on a change of clothes while Dr Adib vacuumed.

The sighting comes as Queensland battles adverse weather conditions over the Christmas period, keeping Ms Palaszczuk’s replacement, Steven Miles, busy.

Miles announced new disaster relief packages for Gold Coast residents affected by wild storms, which have claimed the lives of 10 people across Australia so far this Christmas season.

“The thoughts of all Queenslanders are with the families who are grieving at this time,” he said.

The new prime minister also described the storms as unlike anything he had seen before, noting that the cleanup operation would cost “billions.”

A nine-year-old girl was among the victims and died after being swept into a storm drain after jumping a fence on Palara St, Rochedale South, in Logan, south of Brisbane, about 6.30pm Boxing Day.

Paramedics desperately tried to resuscitate the girl once they located her, but were unable to save her and her family requested privacy at this “difficult time.”

Palaszczuk’s decision to resign as first minister came at a crucial time in the polls ahead of next year’s election.

Polling by Redbridge in August showed Labor was heading for a thrashing with the LNP leading by a margin of 55 to 45 per cent on a two-party preference basis.

Her own popularity had also taken a hit, sparking rumors for months before her announcement that she would resign or be overthrown.

While he rebuked such comments, his commitment to the job has also become an issue with some saying he “resigned” from the position this year.

The couple was also seen on the balcony earlier in the morning.

Ms Palaszczuk came under fire after attending several red carpet events and holidays abroad with Dr Adib, earning her the nickname “part-time prime minister”.

LNP leader David Crisafulli claimed bitter infighting had broken out within Labor ranks.

‘What’s really worrying is the government is fighting itself and not fighting for Queenslanders. And that is becoming more and more evident,” he said.

LNP deputy leader Jarrod Bleijie even claimed information was leaked to him suggesting Queensland ALP deputy leader Steven Miles and Health Minister Shannon Fentiman were preparing to depose Ms Palaszczuk.

“You see it in parliament, Labor MPs are talking to us, they have been leaking information against the prime minister for almost 12 months,” Bleijie told Sky News at the time.

The couple has been dating for more than two years. Dr Adib is a well-known surgeon, CEO of Brisbane Obesity Clinic and owner of a $6.25 million mansion.