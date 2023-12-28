Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    College Chancellor Canned for Secret Life as Vegan Porn Star

    College Chancellor Canned for Secret Life as Vegan Porn Star

    University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

    The chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse has been fired over his secret life as a porn star with his wife—and he’s not taking it lying down.

    Dr. Joe Gow and Carmen Wilson promote their OnlyFans and LoyalFans side hustles—with “fully explicit scenes”—on their X account under the handle @SexyHappyCouple.

    They have written two books about their hobby under pseudonyms and also have a YouTube channel on which they cook vegan meals with well-known sex performers and use their real names.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

