Novak Djokovic hopes to play until he’s 40 like his good friend Tom Brady

Novak Djokovic has already learned a lot from NFL great Tom Brady. And having watched Brady play into his 40s, Djokovic, 36, now hopes to do the same.

Djokovic vs Brady

Novak Djokovic:

Age: 36

Tennis career: 2003-now

Major singles titles: 24 (10 x Australian Open, 3 x French Open, 7 x Wimbledon, 4 x US Open)

Tom Brady:

Age: 46

NFL career: 2000-2022

Super Bowl wins: 7 (New England Patriots (6) – SB XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII; Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1) – SB LV)

Djokovic holds the men’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles, but shows no signs of slowing down as he prepares to compete for a record 11th Australian Open title next month.

And although Roger Federer retired and Rafael Nadal missed almost all of 2023 due to injuries, Djokovic hopes he has several more years left at the top.

After all, Brady, who was present in Djokovic’s box to watch the Serbian star win this year’s French Open final, won his seventh Super Bowl ring at the age of 43.

“Tom Brady is a great example of a champion in his sport and someone who has had a great career and longevity,” Djokovic said at an exhibition event in Saudi Arabia.

“You’ve put in a lot of hours and a lot of time into self-care, into recovery, into making sure that somehow every aspect of your body and mind is covered so that you can have a successful, long-lasting career.

Novak Djokovic says he has learned a lot from NFL great Tom Brady, who was in Paris to celebrate his latest French Open victory.(Getty: Clive Brunskill)

“I also know him personally and I learned a lot from him, from his example, and I hope I can have a career that lasts until I’m 40 or maybe even more. Let’s see.”

Djokovic is coming off a season in which he won three of the four Grand Slam titles but lost the Wimbledon final in five sets to his last great rival: Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic lost again to Alcaraz on Wednesday in Riyadh, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, but said before that exhibition match that he has equally high expectations for next year.

“I feel very good about my own body right now and I have been playing very high quality tennis,” said the top-ranked Serbian, adding that “2023 was one of the best seasons I have ever had in my life.”

“And why stop if you’re still playing really well? So I’m going to go ahead and take it one year (at a time), one by one, and see how far I get.”

