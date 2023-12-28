Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    News

    Meghan McCain Says Her ‘Crazy’ Ex-‘View’ Co-Hosts Are Obsessed With Her

    By

    Dec 28, 2023 , , , , ,
    Meghan McCain Says Her ‘Crazy’ Ex-‘View’ Co-Hosts Are Obsessed With Her

    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

    In a nearly two-week-old episode of The View, Ana Navarro seemed to indirectly shade a not-so-dearly departed former co-host, alleging—without naming names—that people who’d sat around “this table” might have leveraged their family names for influence. But Meghan McCain wants you to know that she’s not still hung up on it.

    Like, at all.

    In a Wednesday appearance on Michael Malice’s Your Welcome podcast, McCain complained that her ears haven’t stopped burning since she quit The View in August 2021. “I can’t go like a week without something being said about me on the show,” she said.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Riots, protests and climate uprisings: 2023 was a tumultuous year in France

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Chalmette woman files lawsuit to keep Donald Trump OFF of the 2024 presidential ballot in Louisiana – the latest in a string of state-level legal actions in response to January 6 insurrection allegations

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Chantel Jeffries shows off her toned figure in a tiny brown bikini while sunbathing on the beach in Miami.

    Dec 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Riots, protests and climate uprisings: 2023 was a tumultuous year in France

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Chalmette woman files lawsuit to keep Donald Trump OFF of the 2024 presidential ballot in Louisiana – the latest in a string of state-level legal actions in response to January 6 insurrection allegations

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Chantel Jeffries shows off her toned figure in a tiny brown bikini while sunbathing on the beach in Miami.

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    COMIC: I survived the capsizing of the Adriana, which sank off the coast of Greece while the world was transfixed on the Titan sub

    Dec 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy