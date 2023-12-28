Meghan McCain Says Her ‘Crazy’ Ex-‘View’ Co-Hosts Are Obsessed With Her

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME

In a nearly two-week-old episode of The View, Ana Navarro seemed to indirectly shade a not-so-dearly departed former co-host, alleging—without naming names—that people who’d sat around “this table” might have leveraged their family names for influence. But Meghan McCain wants you to know that she’s not still hung up on it.

Like, at all.

In a Wednesday appearance on Michael Malice’s Your Welcome podcast, McCain complained that her ears haven’t stopped burning since she quit The View in August 2021. “I can’t go like a week without something being said about me on the show,” she said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.