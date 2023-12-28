Shocking video reveals moment three gunmen ambush vehicle on NYC street, killing 28-year-old woman just hours after she took her young son ice skating

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Security footage showed the shocking moment a 28-year-old woman and mother of a four-year-old boy was ambushed by three gunmen and shot to death in Queens on Tuesday night.

Authorities identified the woman as Clarisa Burgos and said she died after being shot in the head, hours after taking her son to a fun evening.

Surveillance clips showed two men in hoodies walking on Liberty Avenue near 127th Street, with a third man near them, pacing back and forth.

The three men eventually approached Burgos’ car and fired several shots at her and an unidentified 39-year-old man, according to PIX11 News.

The driver tries to hit the accelerator and escape while one of the suspects runs in front of the vehicle and shoots at the couple again.

Scroll to watch the video.

Security footage showed the shocking moment a 28-year-old woman and mother of a four-year-old boy was ambushed by three gunmen and shot to death in Queens on Tuesday night.

Authorities identified the woman as Clarisa Burgos and said she died after being shot in the head, hours after taking her son to a fun evening.

The three men flee when the car stops in the middle of the street before starting to drive away.

a man told him CBS News He heard about 20 shots and it sounded like a ‘semi-automatic’ rifle.

The unknown man had taken her to the 103rd Precinct police station in Queens after being shot six times.

Now Burgos’ family, who leaves behind a four-year-old son, is desperate for answers.

“We want to know what the hell happened,” said his aunt Clover Gallart. Gothamist in the family’s Brooklyn apartment.

‘Because? Why is there another child without his mother? asked Gallart, who said she and her sister Sonia raised Burgos.

Burgos’ sister Julia said she didn’t know where her sister had gone that night or who she was with when she dropped off her son after taking him to see a movie, ice skating and eat pizza Tuesday night.

“She wanted her son to have the world,” Julia said. ‘Zoos, aquariums, parks, everywhere. Everything I would like to do. She had every bicycle there was.

Surveillance clips showed two men in hoodies walking on Liberty Avenue near 127th Street, with a third man near them, pacing back and forth.

The three men eventually approached Burgos’ car and fired several shots at her and an unidentified 39-year-old man.

Now the Burgos family, who leaves behind a four-year-old son, is desperately seeking answers

A woman died and a man who had been shot six times took her to a Queens police station for help.

Clarisa Burgos, 28, was shot in the head and pronounced dead outside the police station. The fatal shooting took place near the corner of 127 Street and Liberty Avenue in the Richmond Hill neighborhood.

“She was so full of life and looking forward to growing old,” Gallart added.

The driver was taken to Jamaica Hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Police are now investigating the shooting and working to identify suspects.

Several gunmen reportedly opened fire on the car, wounding the driver, who then ran to a nearby NYPD station in an unsuccessful attempt to save the fatally injured woman in her passenger seat.

The injured man stopped at the 103rd Precinct police station in Queens on Tuesday night shortly before midnight, alerting officers to the harrowing incident, police said Wednesday.

Officers recovered 16 bullet casings, both .45 caliber and 9 mm, from the crime scene.

The injured driver has 29 arrests on his record, according to police.

Police are still searching for the suspects and say they are looking for two or three men dressed in dark clothing who are believed to have fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Several gunmen reportedly opened fire on the car, wounding the driver, who then ran to a nearby NYPD station in a failed attempt to save the fatally injured woman on her passenger boat.

Officers recovered 16 bullet casings, both .45 caliber and 9 mm, from the crime scene.

The 39-year-old driver, who was shot half a dozen times in the torso, was taken by doctors to Jamaica Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

The 106th Precinct, where the shooting occurred, has seen just one homicide this year, according to recent NYPD statistics. Shootings have also reportedly decreased more than 66 percent so far this year.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.