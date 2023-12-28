Taylor Swift “is irrelevant” in Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs’ recent struggles, says former NFL player Merril Hoge, as he blasts critics who blame her for the team’s loss: “It shows how weak and stupid the teams are.” people”

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Former NFL player Merril Hoge has rejected suggestions that Taylor Swift has anything to do with the Kansas City Chiefs’ alarming drop in form.

The Chiefs lost to the Raiders on Christmas Day, prompting comments from people like Undisputed host Skip Bayless and OutKick founder Clay Travis that the singer’s presence at games to cheer up her boyfriend Travis Kelce was a distraction for the team.

It’s alarming form for the Chiefs, who have lost five of their last eight games, but Hoge, ironically speaking on Travis’ OutKick, criticized claims that it has anything to do with the singer.

Speaking to Dan Dakich, Hoge said of Kelce and Swift’s relationship: “I can pretty much sum it up: It’s irrelevant.”

‘It is irrelevant. That’s a media spin. It just tells you how weak and stupid the media and people are.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs lost on Christmas Day at home against the Las Vegas Raiders

Some analysts claimed that Taylor Swift’s attendance is causing distractions on the team.

“It has nothing to do with a locker room, they’ve never been in a locker room and they clearly don’t understand the National Football League and the dynamics of winning on Sundays: when you win, when you lose and the struggles that exist.” .

‘Someone singing songs has nothing to do with that. Taylor Swift, listen, I know Taylor and her dad very well. Scott Swift, it’s a super family, I love that family. I love them because they are a family.

“Her greatness, her brilliance… it would be like if she didn’t have a hit album and people said it’s because Travis Kelce didn’t have a hit album.”

‘People were like, “What are you talking about?” It has nothing to do with it. She has nothing to do with where they are now.

OutKick founder Travis compared Swift to Yoko Ono in X, writing, “The Chiefs are not a good football team and it seems like Travis Kelce should retire.”

It’s been useless for the last seven or eight weeks. Pfizer’s useless double injections may have caught up with him. Either that or Taylor Swift is the Yoko Ono of the Chiefs. Maybe both.’

Swift is expected to return to Arrowhead Stadium on New Year’s Eve for the Chiefs’ next game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After that, Kansas City, last year’s Super Bowl winner, will complete the season with a road game against the Chargers before the playoffs begin.

Hoge played in the NFL from 1987 to 1994 for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears as a running back.