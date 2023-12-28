COMIC: I survived the capsizing of the Adriana, which sank off the coast of Greece while the world was transfixed on the Titan sub

Josh Adams

In June, the world’s attention was rapt, as a submersible that escorted wealthy customers to see the sunken Titanic disappeared with five souls on board.

In the Mediterranean, a different horror was unfolding — a fishing trawler converted to transport migrants out of Libya capsized off the coast of Greece, claiming hundreds of lives in one of the deadliest recent incidents in the unfolding humanitarian disaster in the Mediterranean.

Business Insider interviewed survivors of the sinking of the Adriana, and after several interviews adapted the experiences, photographs, and testimony of one man, a Syrian immigrant named Mohammad Lheman, into this comic. It takes you where news cameras cannot go, into the sprawling underground world of smugglers, the reckless treatment of human life, and through a harrowing ordeal in the waters of the Mediterranean that most did not survive.

