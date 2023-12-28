Chantel Jeffries shows off her toned figure in a tiny brown bikini while sunbathing on the beach in Miami.

<!–

Chantel Jeffries was seen enjoying a day at the beach in Miami on Wednesday while spending time with a friend.

The 31-year-old model and DJ, who was recently spotted skating, wore a stringy brown bikini that highlighted her fit figure.

Jeffries modeled a triangle top and matching thong while carrying a small yellow bucket.

The hot brunette beauty showed off her toned abs in the skimpy swimsuit as she frolicked in the sand.

Her beachy look was enhanced with a pair of large beige sunglasses.

For some moments she wore a brown and white patterned sarong tied around her hips.

She placed a wicker bag with black leather straps and details on one of her shoulders.

Chantell sported small, chunky hoop earrings, as well as a long necklace with a round pendant that rested on her perky chest.

The star revealed her small tattoos, one on her upper ribcage and another on her butt.

Her voluminous, shiny locks were loose and in a center part with natural cascading waves.

The DJ previously spoke to DailyMail.com about staying fit and the diet she follows.

He explained, “There are things I don’t eat and it’s become a lifestyle,” adding that he eats “pretty healthy, but it’s not really dieting.”

Featured Jeffries added: “I have problems with a lot of different foods and when I eat them I don’t feel very good, so I try to follow exactly what I’m supposed to eat so I don’t feel bad and then I just keep in shape because everything is quite healthy.’

The influencer took a dip in the blue ocean water, submerged and resurfaced with wet, styled locks.

The wonder was joined by a friend who walked along the beach with her.

Jeffries and his date high-fived while sunbathing.

The Both Sides hitmaker continued: “I try to stay away from sugar as much as possible.”

“I don’t eat dairy or gluten because I’m allergic, so I just think about vacations and being active and going for walks and stuff like that because you eat a lot.”

‘Whenever I’m at home, every time I finish a large meal I like to take a nice walk. “It’s good to digest food and clear your mind anyway,” the model continued.

The media personality currently has 4.5 million followers on Instagram and often shares stylish snaps with her fans.