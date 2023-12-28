Chalmette woman files lawsuit to keep Donald Trump OFF of the 2024 presidential ballot in Louisiana – the latest in a string of state-level legal actions in response to January 6 insurrection allegations

<!–

Louisiana has become the latest state to be asked to judge whether Donald Trump should be on its ballot, after a suburban New Orleans woman filed a lawsuit that echoed those filed in many others. state.

Ashley Reeb, of Chalmette, filed the lawsuit Dec. 22 in East Baton Rouge Parish, seeking to keep Trump out of her state’s March primary election.

As with other lawsuits nationwide, Reeb maintains that Trump’s actions on January 6, 2021 amounted to an insurrection and therefore disqualify him from the presidency.

In Colorado, the state Supreme Court ruled on December 19 that Trump was ineligible to appear on the ballot.

The case is expected to be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

States across the country are seeing lawsuits seeking to remove Donald Trump from the primary ballot, accusing him of participating in an insurrection on January 6, 2021, and therefore ineligible to hold office. .

Trump supporters are seen on January 6, 2021 making their way to the Capitol

The followers of the then president are seen inside the Capitol, after breaking into the building.

Reeb’s lawsuit follows similar wording to those in Colorado and elsewhere.

“Both Trump’s actions (participating in the insurrection) and his inaction (providing aid and comfort to the insurrectionists) on January 6, 2021 disqualify him from holding any office in/under the United States,” Reeb’s lawsuit states.

His case is filed against Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.

Reeb, whose social media is filled with posts lamenting the Jan. 6 riots, said he was inspired by the conservative jurist. J. Michael Luttig, who said the argument for removing Trump from the ballot was “inarguable.”

“I have enormous respect for Judge Luttig,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Understanding this is what drives my actions.”

Trump supporters are photographed on January 6, 2021 scaling the walls of the Capitol.

Analysts are divided on whether the legal arguments surrounding Article 14 and Trump’s actions are sound.

But Robert Collins, a political analyst at Dillard University, said Fox News He thought Reeb’s request was “a very long shot.”

He noted that Trump has been charged and faces a federal trial for attempting to subvert the election, but has not been criminally convicted.

“The situation might be different if he had been criminally convicted of insurrection in a court of law,” he said.

“To make an interpretation that a president had engaged in an insurrection and remove him from the ballot, I think most judges are just not there ideologically.”

LSU political science professor James Stoner agreed that the lack of a conviction likely undermines the petition.

“The whole meaning of the rule of law is that a prosecutor can’t just put you in jail because he thinks you’ve done something wrong,” Stoner said.

‘That’s just the first step. The prosecutor makes the accusation and then has to go to trial. That’s what happened with Trump’s impeachment. Impeachment is a process, but he was not convicted of those crimes.’

To date, no other court has sided with those who have filed dozens of lawsuits to disqualify Trump under Section 3, nor has any election official been willing to unilaterally remove him from the ballot without a court order.

On Wednesday, a Michigan court ruled that Trump could remain on the ballot, effectively giving the opposite decision to Colorado judges.