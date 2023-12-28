Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for December 28, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

An-Nahar:

Conflict intensifies as Israel issues assassination threats against Hezbollah leader Nasrallah

Nidaa Al-Watan:

Foreign Ministry seeks Washington#39;s help as Iran vows retaliation for Mosavi#39;s killing through the #39;resistance#39;!nbsp;

Israel readies the stage for war: Ambassadorial tours, Nasrallah threats

Al-Joumhouria:

Border tensions escalate amid European warnings while Israel threatens Nasrallah

Al-Akhbar:

Military censorship in enemyrsquo;s state: Publication prohibited!

========R.H.