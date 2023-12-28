Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for December 28, 2023

    An-Nahar:nbsp;

    Conflict intensifies as Israel issues assassination threats against Hezbollah leader Nasrallah

    Nidaa Al-Watan:nbsp;

    Foreign Ministry seeks Washington#39;s help as Iran vows retaliation for Mosavi#39;s killing through the #39;resistance#39;!nbsp;

    Israel readies the stage for war: Ambassadorial tours, Nasrallah threats

    Al-Joumhouria:nbsp;

    Border tensions escalate amid European warnings while Israel threatens Nasrallah

    Al-Akhbar:nbsp;

    Military censorship in enemyrsquo;s state: Publication prohibited!

