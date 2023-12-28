Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    News

    Natalia Grace, Accused of Trying to Kill Adoptive Parents, Tells Her Story

    By

    Dec 28, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Natalia Grace, Accused of Trying to Kill Adoptive Parents, Tells Her Story

    ID

    “Do I look like a monster to you?” asks Natalia Grace at the outset of The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks, at which point the docuseries cuts to a creepy shot of the controversial disabled dwarf staring out a window set to horror movie-style shrieking sound effects.

    ID’s follow-up to May’s non-fiction hit wants to have it both ways, suggesting that Natalia is the victim of horrible abuse at the hands of her adopted parents, Michael and Kristine Barnett, and also a potential psychopath who was pretending to be a young girl when she was an adult (à la the Orphan films) and, to top it all off, was intent on murdering her caregivers. As its head-snapping late surprise indicates, all those things might be true. Yet what’s unquestionably clear is that, for all their wild accusations against each other, everyone involved in this trashy saga is more than a bit screwy.

    Per its title, The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks is driven by the commentary of its primary subject, who gives her side of the story and, in doing so, touches upon most elements of the original docuseries. This makes ID’s latest (Jan. 1), on the one hand, an alternate-perspective revisitation of already covered material, and its rehashing sometimes leads to runtime-padding wheel-spinning.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pregnant Jessie James Decker shows off her growing belly in gray underwear as she waits for baby number four

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Storm Gerrit latest news: ‘Tornado’ sweeps Manchester as train delays continue

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    China urges nationals to leave Myanmar border district

    Dec 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Pregnant Jessie James Decker shows off her growing belly in gray underwear as she waits for baby number four

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Storm Gerrit latest news: ‘Tornado’ sweeps Manchester as train delays continue

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Natalia Grace, Accused of Trying to Kill Adoptive Parents, Tells Her Story

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    China urges nationals to leave Myanmar border district

    Dec 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy