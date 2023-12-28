Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    Storm Gerrit latest news: ‘Tornado’ sweeps Manchester as train delays continue

    A “localized tornado” damaged properties in Greater Manchester on Wednesday night, police said.

    Officers received “numerous reports of significant damage” to homes in Stalybridge, Tameside, at around 11.45pm.

    No injuries were reported, but many residents were forced to leave their homes.

    Mark Dexter, Chief Superintendent of Greater Manchester Police, said: “This incident has undoubtedly affected numerous people in the Stalybridge area and many residents were displaced from their properties overnight.

    “Our top priority is keeping people safe, so we advise those who have been displaced not to return or enter their properties that have significant damage until they have been assessed by structural engineers.

    “I would also like to urge the public to avoid the area where possible and take extra care when traveling by vehicle on the roads in and around Stalybridge, due to debris on the road.”

