Pregnant Jessie James Decker shows off her growing belly in gray underwear as she waits for baby number four

Jessie James Decker shared a new photo with her 4.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old singer, who attended a Jets game last month, took a selfie in a gray outfit.

The soon-to-be mother of four lifted her long-sleeved shirt to reveal her growing belly and hiked up the waistband of her pants.

Decker admired her reflection while standing in front of the bathroom sink and wrote over the image: “getting there.”

It comes after designer Kittenish spent Christmas with her three children and husband Eric Decker.

Jessie poked fun at her baby bump in a POV photo while working on a puzzle.

The singing sensation uploaded a carousel of images and captioned them: “Christmas spent as a family of 5 until little brother arrived.”

So far, the post has racked up more than 182,000 likes from her fans.

The Deckers matched in matching gray Christmas pajamas with red trim and a gingerbread pattern.

In one snap, Eric cradled his wife’s baby bump as she bared her belly and wrapped her arms around his neck.

They were barefoot in their kitchen and used a retro film filter with one of their children visible in the background.

Another outtake showed the family of five huddled together in a large white chair.

The cookbook author revealed on August 22 that she and her husband of ten years are pregnant.

She shared the happy news with a video that showed her walking towards a balcony with a cup in her hand.

Jessie and her husband Eric are already parents to Vivianne, nine, and sons Eric Jr., eight, and Forrest, five.

The mother bear smiled as her cub showered her belly with kisses.

Jessie coyly wrote in the caption: “Good morning,” with a sun emoji, not to mention the baby bump. Days later the multifaceted woman revealed that her fourth pregnancy was not planned.

The Instagram influencer said she was “very, very, very surprised” to discover she was pregnant.

He recently spoke about fatherhood in an interview with us weekly and said his goal is to spend as much time as possible with his children.

‘One-on-one time is extremely important. It goes by so fast… So you have to have those memories, even when I’m saving them,” she shared.