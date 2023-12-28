Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    UNIFIL says peacekeeper injured in Taybeh, urges Lebanese authorities to conduct prompt investigation and bring perpetrators to justice

    By

    Dec 28, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) issued the following statement on Thursday: ldquo;Last night, a peacekeeper was hurt after a patrol was attacked by a group of young men in Taybeh, south Lebanon.

    A vehicle was also damaged.

    Attacks on men and women serving the cause of peace are not only condemnable, but they are violations of Resolution 1701 and Lebanese law.

    Peacekeepersrsquo; freedom of movement is vital as we work to restore security and stability along the Blue Line.

    We call on the Lebanese authorities to undertake a full and swift investigation, and for all perpetrators to be brought to justice.

    Our peacekeepers remain on task, and we will continue our essential monitoring and de-escalation work.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.H.

    By

