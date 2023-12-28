Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    Intensified enemy attacks overnight: Enemy aerial operations raise tensions in southern Lebanon

    NNA – Overnight and into the early hours, Israeli enemy reconnaissance drones flew over the southern coastal city of Tyre and along the Blue Line bordering occupied Palestine whilst simultaneously releasing illumination flares.

    Yesterday evening, the Israeli forces unleashed heavy artillery fire on the outskirts of Naqoura, Alma Al-Shaab, Yaroun, Al Jbeil, Adaisseh, and Ayta Al- Shaab, while their drones targeted Mount Labouneh, Al Alam, and Wadi Hamoul.

    The bombardment of Tyr Harfa ignited a fire at a water purification facility, prompting firefighting teams to respond and contain the blaze, alongside reports of a damaged house.

    Around midnight, enemy warplanes struck the periphery of Aita Al-Shaab in the central sector.

    Meanwhile, the number of displaced individuals surged following the recent escalations, particularly from villages facing constant shelling, with the displacement rate exceeding seventy-five percent of the local population.

