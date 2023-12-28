Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Oil prices stabilise as Red Sea transport disruptions ease

    By

    Dec 28, 2023 , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;Oil prices steadied after falling sharply in the previous session, as concerns eased about shipping disruptions along the Red Sea route even as tensions in the Middle East continued to rise, media reports said.nbsp;

    Media reports said that Brent crude futures inched up 10 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $79.75 a barrel by 0424 GMT, while U.S. WTI crude futures were trading 5 cents lower at $74.06 a barrel.nbsp;

    It said that prices dropped nearly 2pc on Wednesday as major shipping firms began returning to the Red Sea.

    quot;Concerns about shipping in the Red Sea have eased, but continued worries about tensions in the Middle East, especially on Iran#39;s involvement in the region, make it difficult to sell further,quot; said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, president of NS Trading, a unit of Nissan Securities.

    quot;The market is likely to try the upside again… maybe in the early new year, also on expectations of a recovery in fuel demand thanks to monetary easing in the United States and higher kerosene demand during the winter in the northern hemisphere,quot; he said.–agenciesnbsp;
    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Piezo composites with carbon fibers for motion sensors

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    How long should you leave Shellac polish on your nails? This is what I want everyone to know after working with feet for years.

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Semafor cofounder Ben Smith’s car is very easy to spot, and he also needs to slow down

    Dec 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Piezo composites with carbon fibers for motion sensors

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    How long should you leave Shellac polish on your nails? This is what I want everyone to know after working with feet for years.

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Semafor cofounder Ben Smith’s car is very easy to spot, and he also needs to slow down

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    New Year’s partiers are spending big bucks for dinner near the iconic Times Square ball drop

    Dec 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy