NNA – Former Progressive Socialist Party leader, Walid Jumblatt, on Thursday welcomed United States Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, who paid him a farewell visit at his Clemenceau residence, attended by Mrs. Noura Jumblatt, and MPs Marwan Hamadeh and Wael Abou Faour.nbsp;

The meeting reportedly focused on the most recent political developments in Lebanon and the region.

R.H.