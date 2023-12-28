Syrian Foreign Ministry demands Security Council, UN put an end to Israeli aggressive policies

NNA – Syria has called on the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council to assume responsibility for ending the Israeli aggressive policies that threaten to ignite the region and drive it towards a comprehensive escalation that threatens regional and international peace and security.

That came in two identical letters addressed by the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry to both the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council about the aggression launched by the Israeli occupation forces on Damascus vicinity on December 25.

ldquo;At 16:20 pm last Monday evening, the Israeli occupation forces carried out an act of aggression from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting the vicinity of Damascus City, which led to the martyrdom of the military advisor at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus, Sayyed Razi Mousavi, which constitutes a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,rdquo; the Ministry said in the letters.

The Foreign Ministry added ldquo;This brutal Israeli aggression against the sovereignty of the Syrian territories is part of the occupation authoritiesrsquo; attempt to expand and escalate their aggression in the region and to cover up war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity and brutal massacres committed daily against the defenseless Palestinian people and to escape their failure in the face of the will and determination of the Palestinian people to achieve freedom and self-determination and establish an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.rdquo;

The Ministry elaborated: ldquo;The Syrian Arab Republic is committed to its inalienable right to defend its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, as affirmed in Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, and stresses that Israelrsquo;s hysterical acts of aggression will not deter it from continuing to combat terrorism that is backed by Israel and its sponsors, nor will they limit its intention to restore its occupied territories.rdquo;

The Ministry concluded its letters by saying that Syria demands the Security Council assume its responsibilities to put an end to Israelrsquo;s policies of aggression that threaten to ignite the region and push it towards a comprehensive escalation that threatens regional and international peace and security.–SANAnbsp;

