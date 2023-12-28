Israeli army says 2 more officers, 1 soldier killed in Gaza Strip battles

NNA – Two more Israeli officers and one soldier were killed in fresh clashes with Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip, bringing the death toll since Oct. 7 to 501, said the Israeli army.

A military statement late Wednesday said that three other soldiers were seriously injured in central and southern areas of the Palestinian enclave.

The latest deaths bring the total number of Israeli troops killed in the past two days to 11 soldiers and officers.

At least 21,110 Palestinians have been killed and 55,243 others injured in relentless Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to local health authorities.

Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave#39;s infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million people displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.–AA

