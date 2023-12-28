Dozens killed in Israeli airstrikes on sites in Gaza

NNA -nbsp;Dozens of Palestinian civilians were killed and others were injured, most of them children and women, in a series of raids launched by occupation warplanes, at Thursday dawn, on various sites in the Gaza Strip, on the 83rd day of the aggression.

WAFA correspondents said that an Israeli bombing on Deir al-Balah and the Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip left a number of dead and wounded.

According to local sources, the occupation targeted a civilian car transporting wounded people from Deir al-Balah, which led to the killing of everyone in it.

They reported that at least 7 civilians were killed in an Israeli raid on a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

The city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, saw violent raids by occupation aircraft and artillery, which resulted in the killing and injury of dozens of citizens, most of them children and women.

A number of citizens were killed and others were injured, most of them children and women, in an Israeli bombing that targeted the Nuseirat camp, in the central Gaza Strip.

Local sources reported that at least seven citizens were killed, and others were injured, as a result of the occupation targeting a house in the camp, while others were injured as a result of the occupation bombing a house in the Zawaida area in the central Gaza Strip.

The occupation forces committed a horrific massacre near Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis yesterday evening, as a result of which about 30 civilians were killed.

The occupation aircraft also launched new raids on the center of the city of Khan Yunis, and on agricultural land north of the city of Rafah, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

According to health sources, the occupation committed 16 massacres against entire families, killing 195 and injuring 325 during the past 24 hours.

The deathnbsp;toll of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza has risen to 21,110, 55,243 injuries, while thousands are reported missing, an infinite toll, since October 7th.–WAFAnbsp;

