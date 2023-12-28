iPhone 15 users claim their alarms aren’t going off – and a little-known setting could be to blame

Reddit users discovered that alarms may not go off due to a hidden setting

If you’ve experienced the same problem, here’s how to make sure your alarms work

We’ve all experienced the panic of waking up to find our alarms never went off.

And, believe it or not our bosses, Apple customers say their alarms frequently don’t go off on the new iPhone 15.

Now, Reddit users, fed up with losing their alarms, claim to have discovered the cause.

The issue appears to be caused by a little-known iOS 17 feature that interferes with alarms in the Clock app.

iPhone users have expressed concern that their alarms are not going off when they are supposed to due to an obscure setting (stock image)

In a post on RedditAn iPhone user complained that his iPhone 15 alarms were not ringing in the morning.

The poster asked: ‘Has anyone else had problems with their alarms not going off in the morning like this?’

They showed that they had set a series of alarms with an interval of two to five minutes.

But they wrote that “only my 6:45 a.m. alarm actually went off, and I woke up to find that all my previous alarms had remained “set” but didn’t go off.”

The Reddit user also said that none of the alarms were recurring, so they didn’t reset after time had passed.

And, to deepen the mystery, they say they didn’t snooze any of their morning alarms.

A Reddit user shared this screenshot of their alarm app, saying that only the 6:48 alarm would go off in the morning despite having multiple alarms set before this time.

Turn off Mindful attention – Head to the iPhone Settings app – Tap Face ID and attention – Disable attention functions

However, other iPhone users soon found a solution to the problem.

The problem, one Reddit user suggested, was a little-known setting called “Attention Aware.”

In iOS 17, this feature allows the phone to detect when the user is paying attention to it.

The problem could be that the iPhone thinks it’s being watched and doesn’t need to set off a loud alarm.

Fortunately, as frustrating as this problem may be, it is very easy to solve.

To make sure your alarms go off, all you need to do is turn off “Attention Features” in your iPhone settings.

This can be found in a couple of places; one is the Face ID & Attention option and another is in the Voice Control subsection of the Accessibility settings.

Once this has been disabled, the phone will not believe it is being watched in the morning nor will it silence any more alarms.

To resolve this issue, navigate to Face ID and Attention settings to turn off “Attention Features” as shown here.

If this doesn’t work for you, iPhone users on Reddit also suggested other solutions.

One commenter wrote: “What can happen is that if you have too many alarms on, they may overlap with the alarms you snoozed, which has a small chance of failing.”

Users also suggested that turning off standby mode on the latest iPhone can solve the problem.

This feature, added with iOS 17, turns your phone into a smart display while charging.

As long as the phone is plugged in and turned on its side, the screen will display a customizable interface that usually includes a clock.

However, some iPhone users suggest that this has interfered with their morning alarms sounding as scheduled.

To turn off standby mode, go to Settings and navigate to the standby menu.

From there, you can simply disable StandBy and ensure your alarms definitely ring on time.