The Block cast reveals how they really feel about each other after the show’s ‘toxic’ 2023 season

The contestants on this year’s season of The Block have revealed how they really feel about each other.

During filming, intense conflict between the teams led to several viewers labeling the show “toxic,” but the ‘Blockheads’ did not leave the drama on the spot, and some continued to criticize each other in post-show interviews.

However, speaking with Yahoo Lifestyle On Thursday, two teams from this year’s season of the hit renewal show said they had put the drama behind them.

While Kyle and Leslie confessed that filming the show’s Open for Inspections episode in October was “pretty awkward,” due to the series’ ongoing drama, the auction forced the contestants to understand what was at stake in the “real world.” ” of the competition.

“So everyone put it aside that day and left it at that, basically,” Leslie said.

“The girls (Eliza and Liberty), Kristy and Brett had a great chat that day, they both wanted each other to go well and called a truce, and it was really lovely,” she added.

Winner Steph and Gian agreed with Kyle and Leslie, stating that the ending was a good reflection of how the cast feels about each other now.

‘Everyone is friendly. There isn’t this hostility between the cast members, and that’s genuine. That’s how I felt even on the day of the auction,” Gian said.

“We’re so happy to speak to all the cast now and really wish them the best in the future,” Steph added.

It comes as the winners said their victory and new status as millionaires has not changed them.

After walking away from the renovation contest with $1.75 million, Steph and Gian said Women’s Day They recently decided not to replace their old VW Beetle with a luxury car.

Steph explained that she totaled her previous car in an accident just before filming this year’s series of The Block.

But instead of spending money on a high-octane sports car, they traded it in for a second-hand BMW.

In last month’s exciting finale of The Block, Steph and Gian were the big winners with their house selling for a whopping $5 million.

They took home a win of $1.65 million plus prize money of $100,000, bringing their total winnings to a record $1.75 million.

Steph and Gian’s House 4 was the first to go up for auction, and it was a tense moment for the couple, who called their $3.35 million reserve “hell” and feared they wouldn’t make any money from the sale.

Bidding quickly reached $4 million thanks to serial bidder Danny Wallace, but the action was halted after a woman fainted during the auction and was taken to the hospital.

After the break, bidding stalled at $4 million, before jumping from $1 million straight to $5 million, and the hammer fell, with House 4 sold.

The $5 million sale netted the couple a $1.65 million profit, with Steph and Gian hugging and breaking down in tears as they called the money “life-changing.”

