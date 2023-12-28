UN asks Israel to end ‘unlawful killings’ in West Bank

NNA – A United Nations report issued Thursday said the human rights situation in the occupiednbsp;West Banknbsp;was rapidly deteriorating and urged Israel to ldquo;end unlawful killingsrdquo; against the Palestinian population.

ldquo;The use of military tactics and weapons in law enforcement contexts, the use of unnecessary or disproportionate force, and the enforcement of broad, arbitrary and discriminatory movement restrictions that affect Palestinians are extremely troubling,rdquo; UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.mdash;AFP

