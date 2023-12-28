Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    UN asks Israel to end ‘unlawful killings’ in West Bank

    By

    Dec 28, 2023 , ,

    NNA – A United Nations report issued Thursday said the human rights situation in the occupiednbsp;West Banknbsp;was rapidly deteriorating and urged Israel to ldquo;end unlawful killingsrdquo; against the Palestinian population.
    ldquo;The use of military tactics and weapons in law enforcement contexts, the use of unnecessary or disproportionate force, and the enforcement of broad, arbitrary and discriminatory movement restrictions that affect Palestinians are extremely troubling,rdquo; UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.mdash;AFP

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ===========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Piezo composites with carbon fibers for motion sensors

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    How long should you leave Shellac polish on your nails? This is what I want everyone to know after working with feet for years.

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Semafor cofounder Ben Smith’s car is very easy to spot, and he also needs to slow down

    Dec 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Piezo composites with carbon fibers for motion sensors

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    How long should you leave Shellac polish on your nails? This is what I want everyone to know after working with feet for years.

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Semafor cofounder Ben Smith’s car is very easy to spot, and he also needs to slow down

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    New Year’s partiers are spending big bucks for dinner near the iconic Times Square ball drop

    Dec 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy