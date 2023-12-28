How long should you leave Shellac polish on your nails? This is what I want everyone to know after working with feet for years.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A leading podiatrist has named three big mistakes Australians make with their feet and warned against leaving polish on your toenails for more than three weeks.

Kate McArthur, founder of City Foot Clinic, has worked with companies such as Asics, Adidas, NZ Rugby and NZ Ironman throughout her career and has a strong background in footwear and foot injuries.

And after working at her secretive clinic in Sydney for the past 10 years, she’s noticed three common mistakes: poor footwear choices, covering problem nails instead of healing them, and treating calluses with callus pads from the drugstore.

With the latter, Kate recommends staying away completely.

‘They are acidic and can cause ulcers when placed on top of corn. Some people have success but I see more problems after using them. It’s my one big no-no,” he said.

When it comes to Shellac and gel polish, Kate had a warning.

“Keep it on for three or four weeks (maximum)… I know, I know,” he laughed.

“We leave it on forever, but it’s best to let your nails breathe, and if you ever notice dry, flaky nails when you take off the shellac or gel, that’s damage.”

The resulting peeling, cracking, and brittleness take a long time to resolve, especially with repeated pedicures.

‘I think if you have damaged nails and are desperate for a bit of colour, I’ve found BIAB (bottled builder polish) to be the best at minimizing the damage. Again, it should be replaced every three to four weeks.’

For women in their 30s and 40s in particular, Kate said balance and strength are an important issue.

‘Now this may not be for everyone, but it’s true for me (I’m in my early 40s) and my friends. We can’t do what we used to do when we were 20 years old. Our balance and strength are not the same,’ he said.

‘We ditched heels and went straight to flats and then, without training our feet to wear heels, we end up torturing them when we need to wear them all day.

‘Remember when we were in our twenties we would run around town in heels and then dance all night. Then one day we discovered the flats. And I hate to mention it, but Covid made us lose the strength and stamina we had from wearing heels.”

To overcome this, Kate recommends practicing wearing heels at night before the event for an hour or two and using silicone inserts in your heels.

“Start doing Pilates or do balance exercises to help your body,” she added.

‘Please don’t ignore the feet. Whether it’s dry, scaly skin, a painful area on your foot, swollen joints, or discolored nails, it’s best to see a podiatrist. “It’s better to be proactive than reactive,” he said.

To ensure the continued health of your feet and soles, Kate said there are a few things everyone should do every morning and night before bed.

“For everyday life, humidity is key,” he said.

‘This may surprise you, but hydrating with a greasy moisturizer is fantastic, especially after a shower. Showers are very drying and if you have naturally dry skin, they may dry out your feet too.’

‘In the mornings I use my own cream that I developed, KooE Balm Me, which hasn’t been launched yet, but it’s a non-greasy moisturizing cream for the body, hands and feet, that dries super quickly before you put your shoes back on.

“If you already have foot cream and are trying to use it, treat it if it’s too greasy, it will make the shoes a little easier to wear.”

At night Kate recommends the DU-IT Foot Heel Balm which can help treat cracked heels when applied before bed for a week. He Roll-a-Balmwhich can also be purchased at the pharmacy, can be used two or three times a day to obtain a similar result.

Kate also recommends an Epsom salt bath to reduce swelling and pain, using a golf ball to massage the bottoms of your feet twice a day to increase blood flow, and a magnesium spray on the soles to help relax the muscles.

He also recommended never popping blisters and using Compeed Band-Aids instead.

“Keep some in your carry-on bag,” she said.

