Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mechanical failure in Jounieh’s Téléphérique halts operations, passenger rescue efforts underway

    By

    Dec 28, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA- A mechanical malfunction in Jouniehrsquo;s Teacute;leacute;pheacute;rique (cable car system) on Thursday led to the collision of two cabins, resulting in the suspension of all upward and downward trips.nbsp;

    Elements from the Civil Defense swiftly initiated passenger evacuation efforts, using cranes to rescue individuals situated near ground levels.nbsp;

    So far, two passengers have been successfully evacuated, while stranded citizens inside cabins at various heights await intervention for their rescue.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Ex-England goalkeeper David James, 53, spearheads NHS quit smoking campaign as he reveals his 20-a-day habit meant he ‘couldn’t run two laps’ during peak of his career

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    A bird, plane… or a UFO? Woman spots illuminous ‘Tic-Tac’ shaped object from her kitchen in Stockport – but experts think there might be a simple explanation

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    China could take steps to prop up its economy, but that would leave it vulnerable to a ‘Lehman moment,’ economist says

    Dec 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Ex-England goalkeeper David James, 53, spearheads NHS quit smoking campaign as he reveals his 20-a-day habit meant he ‘couldn’t run two laps’ during peak of his career

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    A bird, plane… or a UFO? Woman spots illuminous ‘Tic-Tac’ shaped object from her kitchen in Stockport – but experts think there might be a simple explanation

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    China could take steps to prop up its economy, but that would leave it vulnerable to a ‘Lehman moment,’ economist says

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    From the stunning surge of the ‘Magnificent 7’ stocks to bitcoin’s shock rebound, here are 8 of 2023’s wildest markets stories

    Dec 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy