Mechanical failure in Jounieh’s Téléphérique halts operations, passenger rescue efforts underway

NNA- A mechanical malfunction in Jouniehrsquo;s Teacute;leacute;pheacute;rique (cable car system) on Thursday led to the collision of two cabins, resulting in the suspension of all upward and downward trips.nbsp;

Elements from the Civil Defense swiftly initiated passenger evacuation efforts, using cranes to rescue individuals situated near ground levels.nbsp;

So far, two passengers have been successfully evacuated, while stranded citizens inside cabins at various heights await intervention for their rescue.

=============R.H.