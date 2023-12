NNA – A statement released by the Lebanese Army#39;s Directorate of Orientation on Thursday announced that the validity of all traffic facilitation cards issued by the Army within Lebanese territories will be suspended starting from December 28, 2023, at midnight until further notice.nbsp;

ldquo;This decision will impact the current usability of these cards until a future directive is issued by the Army#39;s authority,rdquo; the statement added.nbsp;

==========R.H.