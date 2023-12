NNA – Pakistan#39;s Ambassador to Lebanon, Salman Athar, on Thursday met with Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, and Caretaker Minister of Telecommunications, Johnny Corm.nbsp;

Discussions primarily focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the realms of media and telecommunications.nbsp;

Both sides exchanged views and ideas to strengthen collaboration and foster advancements in these sectors.

nbsp;

nbsp;

=========R.H.