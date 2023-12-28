State Security concludes probe: Captagon-laden truck headed for Saudi Arabia with 10.7 million pills

NNA – The General Directorate of Lebanonrsquo;s State Security issued the following statement on Thursday:nbsp;

quot;In connection with a previous statement issued by the General Directorate of State Security regarding the interception of a truck in Beirut containing two tons of Captagon pills, the Directorate has concluded its investigation into the matter. It was revealed that the shipment was destined for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, containing a total of 10,741,000 pills. The confiscated items have been handed over to the relevant authorities, based on the directive of the Public Prosecutor, Judge Ghassan Oueidat.rdquo;

==========R.H.