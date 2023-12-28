Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    News

    Tourist Taking Clifftop Pictures With Husband Falls to Her Death in New York State Park

    By

    Dec 28, 2023 , , , , , , ,
    Tourist Taking Clifftop Pictures With Husband Falls to Her Death in New York State Park

    Wirestock/Getty Images

    A tourist fell to her death from a cliff in a New York state park last week as she was taking photos with her husband, authorities said.

    Nur Aisyah Binte MD Akbar, 39, from Singapore, was hiking on the Beacon Hill Trail in Minnewaska State Park last Friday when she and her spouse, 41-year-old Abdul Rauf Bin Mohd Said, stopped to take pictures “at the edge of a cliff,” New York State Police said in a statement. Authorities said Akbar then “lost her footing” and fell around 70 feet.

    Said called 911, authorities said, and a state police helicopter was sent to the scene to aid rescue efforts. Akbar was taken to Ellenville Regional Hospital where she died from her injuries, according to police. The incident is under investigation.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Ex-England goalkeeper David James, 53, spearheads NHS quit smoking campaign as he reveals his 20-a-day habit meant he ‘couldn’t run two laps’ during peak of his career

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    A bird, plane… or a UFO? Woman spots illuminous ‘Tic-Tac’ shaped object from her kitchen in Stockport – but experts think there might be a simple explanation

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    China could take steps to prop up its economy, but that would leave it vulnerable to a ‘Lehman moment,’ economist says

    Dec 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Ex-England goalkeeper David James, 53, spearheads NHS quit smoking campaign as he reveals his 20-a-day habit meant he ‘couldn’t run two laps’ during peak of his career

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    A bird, plane… or a UFO? Woman spots illuminous ‘Tic-Tac’ shaped object from her kitchen in Stockport – but experts think there might be a simple explanation

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    China could take steps to prop up its economy, but that would leave it vulnerable to a ‘Lehman moment,’ economist says

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    From the stunning surge of the ‘Magnificent 7’ stocks to bitcoin’s shock rebound, here are 8 of 2023’s wildest markets stories

    Dec 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy