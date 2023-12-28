From the stunning surge of the ‘Magnificent 7’ stocks to bitcoin’s shock rebound, here are 8 of 2023’s wildest markets stories

Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse in March was one of the defining markets stories of 2023.

It’s been another eventful year for markets.

Stocks defied Wall Street’s gloomy predictions, bonds suffered a historic rout, and the US dodged a much-expected recession.

Here are the eight markets stories that defined 2023.

It’s been another rollercoaster of a year for markets.

Stocks enjoyed a spectacular rebound after a dismal 2022, bonds’ three-year slump turned into a historic rout, and the US economy defied forecasters’ gloomy predictions by dodging a recession.

Meanwhile, ChatGPT became a household name, seven Big Tech companies racked up historic stock-market returns, and bitcoin staged a mini-comeback with approval of a spot ETF looking increasingly likely.

Here are eight markets stories that defined 2023.

