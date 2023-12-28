A bird, plane… or a UFO? Woman spots illuminous ‘Tic-Tac’ shaped object from her kitchen in Stockport – but experts think there might be a simple explanation

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Yet another woman has spotted a strange Tic Tac-shaped object in the sky over the UK, the second in as many months.

Karen Brown, from Stockport, was looking out her kitchen window when she saw the unidentified flying object (UFO).

His photographs show the luminous, elongated object, which at first glance resembles the famous white mint, floating above the trees on a September night.

A similar UFO, possibly the same one, was seen by another Stockport resident the following month.

Experts are intrigued by the presence of aerial entities that resemble the original ‘Tic Tac’ UFO seen in 2004, but there could be a simple explanation.

Mrs Brown said she was “really intrigued” by the mysterious phenomenon she saw on September 6.

“I was looking out my kitchen window and noticed what I thought was a star,” she told MailOnline.

‘But when I really looked, it was round with little circles around the outer edge.

“I took these photographs but the shapes were changing.”

In September, another Stockport resident who preferred to remain anonymous saw two strange objects in the night sky.

The first, described as a square or triangle, had a nebulous appearance and changed shape and “hurled through the sky.”

Meanwhile, the second object, much brighter white and “Tic Tac shaped”, kept disappearing and reappearing.

It is unclear whether the ‘Tic Tac’ sightings by two different people in the same city are of the same object.

Mrs Brown told MailOnline: “It was very strange that a lady in Stockport saw something at the beginning of October and I saw something similar at the beginning of September.”

Its bright white color made it stand out in the British night sky. It comes almost two decades after the original ‘Tic Tac’ UFO was spotted in the US.

In early 2023, a ‘concerned citizen’ shared her encounter with two unidentified flying objects (UFOs) from her back garden in Stockport.

According to the Defense and Security Media Advisory Committee (DSMA), the matter falls within the remit of the UK Space Command, who MailOnline has contacted for comment.

Nick Pope, a UFO expert who previously worked at the UK Ministry of Defence, has described the presence of Tic Tac-shaped objects in the skies over the UK as “intriguing”.

“Any mention of a Tic Tac-shaped object performing unusual maneuvers is particularly intriguing given sightings of such objects by the US Navy,” he told MailOnline.

Another British UFO researcher, Philip Mantle, said: “I see no reason why these photos should not be from a plane or drone.”.

“It’s basically a light in the distance and the elongated shape is created by the photographer’s unsteady hand,” he told MailOnline.

‘Why would two people in consecutive months detect the same thing? Well, maybe the planes are scheduled to take off at certain times and this is the flight route they take.’

When the original Tic Tac UFO was discovered almost 20 years ago, it marked a seismic shift away from entities being perceived as simply “flying saucers.”

United States Navy pilots were conducting a routine training mission with the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz off the coast of Southern California in November 2004.

On board was US Navy Lieutenant Commander Alex Dietrich, who was the first to noticed unusual “churning” of the ocean surface before seeing the Tic Tac UFO.

One of the most famous and unusual UFOs to date, discovered by the US Navy in 2004, was compared to the Tic Tac breath mint due to its white, oblong appearance (pictured)

The oblong, smooth, white object flew at high speed over the water, maneuvering and accelerating in ways that seemed to defy the laws of physics.

“It appeared to respond in a way we did not recognize,” Dietrich told Reuters in 2021, and appeared to lack “any visible flight control surface or means of propulsion.”

“We don’t know what it was, but it could have been a natural phenomenon of human activity,” he said. “But the thing is, it was strange and we couldn’t recognize it.”

The US Department of Defense, also known as the Pentagon, declined to comment on the recent Tic Tac footage in the UK.

However, the normally secretive branch of government has been more transparent about what it knows about UFOs in recent months.

A Pentagon document released in the summer revealed that The typical UFO has a round shape, usually spherical or orb, white or silver in color.