NNA – Maintenance crews have initiated repairs on the Teacute;leacute;pheacute;rique (cable car network) in Jounieh following an unexpected malfunction.nbsp;

Teams from the Civil Defense are actively engaged in the evacuation of those trapped, successfully rescuing five individuals up to this moment.nbsp;

The rescued individuals were aboard the cabins heading towards the main center.

R.H.