Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Deputy chief of UNIFIL’s strategic communications stresses freedom of movement following peacekeepers’ route blockage

    By

    Dec 28, 2023

    NNA – Deputy Chief of UNIFILrsquo;s Strategic Communications and Public Information Office, Kandice Ardiel, said on Thursday that ldquo;at around 9:00nbsp;am, peacekeepers on their way to our Sector East headquarters were blocked for about four minutes as they traveled through Kafer Kela, south Lebanon.rdquo;

    ldquo;After a brief discussion with locals, the peacekeepers moved on. We continue to emphasize the importance of UNIFILrsquo;s freedom of movement as we work to restore security and stability in south Lebanon,rdquo; she added.

