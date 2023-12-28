Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Russia reopens embassy in Burkina Faso closed in 1992

    By

    Dec 28, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Russia on Thursday, December 28, reopened its embassy in Burkina Faso after a gap of nearly 32 years, the West African nation#39;s government and a Russian diplomat said. The Burkinabe foreign ministry confirmed in a statement that quot;Russia formally reopened its embassy this Thursday in Ouagadougou.quot;

    The mission was closed in 1992. The Russian ambassador to Ivory Coast, Alexei Saltykov, said Russian President Vladimir Putin would name the new envoy. Saltykov said he would head the mission in Burkina Faso until the new ambassador is named and described Burkina Faso as quot;an old partner with whom we have solid and friendly ties.quot;–agenciesnbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Aston Merrygold’s pregnant wife Sarah Louise shows off her growing baby bump in an energetic dance video as the couple prepare to welcome their third child.

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Locals are erupting over Sydney Inner West Council’s “ridiculous” suggestion on how to handle Christmas food scraps after a bin change forced families to put dirty nappies in the freezer.

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    A maker of tiny Japanese pickup trucks shut down its factories after admitting it forged safety tests for 30 years

    Dec 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Aston Merrygold’s pregnant wife Sarah Louise shows off her growing baby bump in an energetic dance video as the couple prepare to welcome their third child.

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Locals are erupting over Sydney Inner West Council’s “ridiculous” suggestion on how to handle Christmas food scraps after a bin change forced families to put dirty nappies in the freezer.

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    A maker of tiny Japanese pickup trucks shut down its factories after admitting it forged safety tests for 30 years

    Dec 28, 2023
    News

    Financial disaster is looming for American commercial real estate. Here’s what experts see happening next.

    Dec 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy