Russia reopens embassy in Burkina Faso closed in 1992

NNA – Russia on Thursday, December 28, reopened its embassy in Burkina Faso after a gap of nearly 32 years, the West African nation#39;s government and a Russian diplomat said. The Burkinabe foreign ministry confirmed in a statement that quot;Russia formally reopened its embassy this Thursday in Ouagadougou.quot;

The mission was closed in 1992. The Russian ambassador to Ivory Coast, Alexei Saltykov, said Russian President Vladimir Putin would name the new envoy. Saltykov said he would head the mission in Burkina Faso until the new ambassador is named and described Burkina Faso as quot;an old partner with whom we have solid and friendly ties.quot;–agenciesnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.