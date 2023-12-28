Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    2 Busted After Burglary at Alleged Mushroom Murderer’s Home

    Jason Edwards/Newspix via Getty Images

    Police in Australia have arrested two people after an alleged burglary at the home of a woman accused of murdering three people with poisonous mushrooms.

    Erin Patterson, 49, is currently in custody on three counts of murder after allegedly using death cap mushrooms in a beef wellington meal at her home in Leongatha in the southeastern state of Victoria in July. She is also facing five further counts of attempted murder.

    According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), someone claiming to be a friend of Patterson’s asked for help online after the home was burglarized. “We have had a friend’s house broken into in Leongatha 3 times over the last month or so,” the person wrote, claiming that multiple items had been stolen including televisions, vacuum cleaners, and a car.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

