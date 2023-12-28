A woman was charged after a DoorDash driver got shot handing over her McDonald’s order

Scott Olson/Getty Images

A woman is suspected of shooting a DoorDash driver who delivered her McDonald’s, Kansas City police say.The woman told officers she thought he was going to break into her house.She was charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action.

A woman in Kansas City, Missouri has been charged after a shooting injured a DoorDash driver delivering a McDonald’s order.

The driver told detectives that he was delivering food to an address in Kansas City on December 20, per a report filed in Jackson County Court by Detective Loren Morse of Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

The driver told officers that upon arrival he saw a woman on the porch, handed the DoorDash order to her, and told her he’d need to take a photo to prove the food was delivered, to which the woman responded that he was drunk and took the food inside.

Per the court documents, the woman claimed she thought he was going to break into her house and potentially harm her and her family.

KCTV first reported on the incident.

The driver told detectives that as he was walking off the porch, he heard a gunshot and felt pain in his leg. He said that he saw a different woman standing in the doorway and moved away to call the police. The second woman was later identified as Marissa Leonard, though Morse noted that the driver was unable to pick her out in a photo line-up.

Morse wrote that when police officers arrived at the residence, the DoorDash driver had an “apparent gunshot wound” to the back of his lower calf and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Leonard, on the other hand, told officers that after she was notified that the DoorDash driver was near her residence with her McDonald’s order, she went outside and saw a “drunk and belligerent” man shouting and looking for her residence, per Morse’s report. Leonard said that she returned to her residence and her mom went outside to get the food. When her mom told the driver to leave their property without taking a picture showing he’d delivered their food, the driver then pushed against the door, stopping them from closing it, she told detectives.

Leonard told detectives that she “felt that the driver was trying to get into the residence, so she told him to get the fuck off their property, and that they were armed,” Morse wrote. Leonard told detectives that she fired a warning shot into the ground near the driver from a distance of 10 or 15 feet, returned to the residence, and started eating her McDonald’s order when police suddenly arrived.

Leonard told detectives that she was pregnant and “was scared for her life, her son’s life, her sick mother’s life.” She also said that “she felt that it was her right to defend her home,” Morse wrote.

Leonard was charged with second-degree assault and armed criminal action. A bond review hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Business Insider has contacted DoorDash and Leonard’s attorney for comment.

