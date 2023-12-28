Who is Ant McPartlin’s wife Anne-Marie Corbett? Inside, I’m a famous star’s love affair with his partner and former personal assistant, and his wife appears to be several months pregnant.

<!–

Ant McPartlin could soon be a father for the first time after pictures emerged of his wife Anne-Marie appearing to be several months pregnant.

Ms Corbett was seen wearing a loose-fitting dress as they prepared to take off from Heathrow Airport for a New Year’s holiday in Dubai on Wednesday.

This followed months of rumors that the couple could be pregnant, particularly after Corbett decided not to fly to Australia to be by her husband’s side as he presented ITV’s I’m A Celebrity.

The I’m A Celeb presenter previously described Ms Corbett as a “saviour”, so who is she?

Read on to delve deeper into the relationship between Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett.

Who is Ant McPartlin’s wife Anne-Marie Corbett? Inside I’m A Celeb Star’s love relationship with her partner and ex-PA

Ms Corbett was photographed at Heathrow Airport wearing a loose-fitting black dress (above), and appeared to be several months pregnant.

Ant was open about his desire to have children long before he and Corbett married, but lamented that it was “harder than you think when you’re a little older.”

Who is Anne-Marie Corbett?

Anne-Marie Corbett is the former personal assistant of her now husband Ant McPartlin.

She began working closely with the TV star in 2017, but worked for the same company as Dec Donnelly’s wife Ali Astall for more than a decade in London.

Corbett was previously married to Scott Corbett, but the couple split in October 2017, the year Ant also split from his first wife, who Corbett also worked for and was friends with.

In 2019, Ant described the woman who could become the mother of his first child as a “savior” and credited her with helping him overcome his battle with alcohol and prescription drug addiction.

And he added: ‘She has been my rock. She is a beautiful soul. They were very happy. I’m in the best place I’ve ever been in my life. She’s great. ‘

When did Anne-Marie Corbett and Ant McPartlin get married?

The couple married in August 2021, but were first seen together in March 2018.

They got engaged during Christmas 2020.

The following year they married at St Michael’s Church in Heckfield, with Ant’s former TV partner serving as best man, despite reports that they were hoping to marry abroad.

Fellow presenter Stephen Mulhern also had a starring role, performing a comedy routine at the ceremony.

One guest told MailOnline: ‘Stephen was very funny. “No one expected it, but he made everyone laugh out loud. “He gave the wedding a really joyful feel.”

Who was Ant McPartlin’s first wife?

The presenter photographed with his first wife, Lisa Armstrong, at their wedding on July 22, 2006.

Ant was previously married to Lisa Armstrong, a member of the now-defunct pop band Deuce.

He was born on October 26, 1976 in Oxford and attended the Brit School for Performing Arts & Technology in Croydon, south London.

Her singing career was preceded by her work as a dancer during the 1990s.

But she left her music career behind to become a make-up artist – she is now a hair and make-up artist on Strictly Come Dancing, after working behind the scenes on X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent.

Armstrong married the Geordie presenter in 2006 in a lavish ceremony at Cliveden House in Berkshire.

However, they eventually divorced in 2018 after he entered rehab for addiction issues.

Do Ant and Anne-Marie have children?

Anne-Marie has two children (one of them dressed in lilac as a bridesmaid) from her previous marriage.

Ant and Anne-Marie have no other biological children together.

Corbett, however, has two teenage daughters from her previous marriage who were bridesmaids at her mother’s wedding in 2021.