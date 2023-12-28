Thu. Dec 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    (Update) Téléphérique malfunction in Jounieh: Five rescued, repairs underway, army helicopter assists in rescue operation

    By

    Dec 28, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Maintenance crews have initiated repairs on the Teacute;leacute;pheacute;rique (cable car network) in Jounieh following an unexpected malfunction.nbsp;

    Teams from the Civil Defense are actively engaged in the evacuation of those trapped, successfully rescuing five individuals up to this moment.nbsp;

    The rescued individuals were aboard the cabins heading towards the main center.

    In the meantime, National News Agency correspondent reported that an army helicopter is currently engaging in the rescue operation of those trapped inside the cable car cabins.

    

    =======R.H., L.Ynbsp;

    By

