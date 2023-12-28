Spain PM says supports Iraq’s ‘sovereignty and stability’

NNA -nbsp;Spain#39;s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday he supported Iraq#39;s quot;sovereignty and stabilityquot; during a visit to Baghdad, where he also met with Spanish troops.

quot;My country, always at the request of the Iraqi authorities, will support the unity, sovereignty and stability of Iraq,quot; said Sanchez during a press conference with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani.

Spain has deployed more than 300 soldiers as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition and NATO#39;s mission in Iraq, commanded since May by Spanish General Jose Antonio Aguero Martinez.

Sanchez visited the Spanish troops at a military base located in Baghdad#39;s high security Green Zone, where he thanked them on behalf of Spanish society for their quot;efforts and sacrifices in favour of international security and stabilityquot;.

quot;In Iraq, Spain has demonstrated for many years now our solid commitment to something that seems to have been questioned in recent years: multilateralism,quot; he said.

Sanchez, who was accompanied by a delegation of business leaders in his trip to Baghdad, said he is dedicated to the development of trade between Spain and Iraq, which derives over 90 per cent of its income from oil and — AFP

