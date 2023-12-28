Bulk carrier hits mine in Black Sea, two people injured, Ukraine says

NNA -nbsp;A Panama-flagged bulk carrier that was headed to a River Danube port to load grain hit a Russian mine in the Black Sea on Wednesday, injuring two crew members, Ukrainian officials said on Thursday.

quot;A Panama-flagged civilian vessel was blown up on an enemy sea mine in the Black Sea…The vessel lost its course and control, and a fire broke out on the upper deck,quot; Ukraine#39;s southern military command said on Telegram.

A captain and a sailor, an Egyptian citizen, were injured, with the latter hospitalized in the city of Izmail, the head of the Odesa regional prosecutor#39;s office said at a briefing.

He added that the incident happened early on Wednesday at a river mouth.– Reuters

nbsp;

=================== L.Y