    Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Prison After 8 Years

    Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who was serving a 10-year sentence for her role in the brutal killing of her allegedly abusive mother, was released from prison Thursday morning.

    Blanchard, now 32, was freed after being granted parole in September, years before the end of her decade-long sentence. She was sentenced in 2016 after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree murder related to the 2015 stabbing death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, who had convinced neighbors and doctors alike that Gypsy Rose had a slew of medical problems which weren’t real.

    The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that Blanchard was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center early Thursday, KMBC-TV reports. Together with her then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn, Blanchard conspired to kill her mom after she had allegedly been subjected to years of unnecessary medical procedures and treatments.

