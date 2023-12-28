Locals are erupting over Sydney Inner West Council’s “ridiculous” suggestion on how to handle Christmas food scraps after a bin change forced families to put dirty nappies in the freezer.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A council has sparked outrage after asking residents to freeze leftover Christmas food before throwing it away.

Inner-west council in Sydney posted a video on Facebook instructing locals on the best way to stop their bins from smelling bad.

“Pack the shrimp and scraps into bags, throw them in the freezer and then the day before noon, put the frozen bag of food scraps in the green bin and take them out,” local resident Katie Green said in the clip.

“That’s a way to treat your waste without odors, flies or worms.”

But the advice was not so well received by ratepayers, who have complained furiously since October after the council reduced general waste collection to once a fortnight in an environmental and cost-cutting measure.

‘2023 and we store garbage in our freezer, how ridiculous,’ one user wrote.

Another said: ‘Inner West council is causing pest outbreaks due to failure to collect red bins.

‘Can’t wait for the seafood frenzy of the 2023 Christmas celebrations. Happy worm season! said another.

A third wrote: “When you trip over bins on the street, bins not picked up, rubbish scattered everywhere i.e. leftover food thrown onto the street when bins are picked up, it’s not anyone’s fault. the owners”.

The council has installed its new FOGO (Food Organic Garden Organics) bins in a bid to get residents to dispose of their food scraps separately as part of efforts to reduce waste.

Green bins for organic waste are still collected weekly, but bi-weekly collection of red general waste has in some cases caused rubbish to overflow and attract rats and worms.

Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne defended the council’s decision, saying the move would allow the council to better manage waste.

The fortnightly collection of red general waste has in some cases caused the rubbish to overflow and attract rats and worms (pictured)

The council has installed its new FOGO (Food Organic Garden Organics) bins in a bid to get residents to dispose of their food scraps separately as part of efforts to reduce waste.

‘We have already saved 700 tonnes of composted food waste, much more than we expected. Residents receive the same number of collections,” Byrne said. The Daily Telegraph.

A council spokesman acknowledged there were problems in implementing the waste program but said it was an important step to help protect the environment.

“Diverting food and yard waste from landfills is the most important thing we can do as a community to help combat climate change,” she said.

The NSW Government has committed more than $15 million over five years under the Regional Coordination Support Program to help organizations such as councils reduce waste.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted the Inner West Council for comment.