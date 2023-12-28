Aston Merrygold’s pregnant wife Sarah Louise shows off her growing baby bump in an energetic dance video as the couple prepare to welcome their third child.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

She is expecting her third child with JLS star Aston Merrygold.

However, Sarah Louise isn’t letting her growing belly get in the way of her dancing as she took to Instagram on Monday with an energetic performance.

The mother-to-be looked sensational as she showed off her baby bump in a black crop top and low-rise baggy jeans.

The couple, who are already parents to two sons, Grayson, five, and Macaulay, three, announced they were expecting their third child in September.

The dancer seemed to be giving it her all as she busted out some moves to Beyonce’s Single Ladies, while her husband watched from the side.

Aston, 35, seemed a little taken aback by his wife’s performance as he stood providing her with a makeshift wind machine while pointing a hair dryer at her.

Sarah Louise seemed to suggest that the couple are expecting a third child, as she captioned the photo: “So this time 6 years ago I was actually putting a ring on it and now, 2 kids later and a third on the way, it’s my person “. wind machine

‘Find a man who can do it all, ladies. I love you Mr. Merrygold.’

In response to his wife, Aston wrote: “No, honestly, you’re a joke. I can hardly bend over to tie my shoes!”

Fans were also amazed by Sarah’s dancing up until the moment of her pregnancy as they rushed to comment.

One wrote: ‘I couldn’t even pull it off now, let alone be pregnant! Amazing’.

While as a second he commented: ‘I can’t move like that and I haven’t been pregnant for 7 years.’

Another joked: ‘This baby is going to come out dancing.’

Fitness fan Gemma Atkinson, who welcomed her second child in July, wrote: ‘@astonmerrygold my third trimester ID has struggled to even play her part in this Bloody Amazing. @sarahloumerrygold Have a lovely Christmas guys!’

Sarah’s husband and her famous friends responded to the video.

The couple are parents to their two sons, Grayson, five, and Macaulay, three.

Rochelle Humes also added: ‘You never cease to amaze me, girl.’

The couple previously shared a sweet video montage of their family and friends’ reaction to their pregnancy reveal in November.

The couple, who started their own YouTube channel, The Merrygold Family, shared their loved ones’ reactions, while Aston captioned the video: “The one with the reactions!! The best reactions to the best news!! !’

He added: ‘The third child captures the reactions of our friends and family for the first time! Enjoy.’

Among those who learned the happy news were Aston’s bandmate Marvin Humes and his wife Rochelle, who was filmed jumping for joy and shouting “I knew it!”

Rochelle shared the video on her own Instagram page, joking: “Why am I that friend?”

The video begins with Aston and his wife showing ultrasound photos of their children as the children say they want a little sister before quickly changing their minds and opting for a brother.

News of the couple’s pregnancy comes a year after Aston insisted he could have no more than two children and ruled out having more children, despite calling fatherhood “the best job ever” and claiming that being a father would gave “a new purpose in life.”

He said: ‘(Being a father is) the best thing I’ve ever done. Best job ever. That gives me reasons to get up. However, when asked if he plans to have more children, he stated: “No. I can’t chase three. Two suits me.